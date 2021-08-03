Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 53,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSII opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

