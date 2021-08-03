Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $10,360,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 111.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 92,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $540,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,923.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.28. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

