CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of CareDx worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

CDNA opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.94 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.41.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,885 shares of company stock worth $14,001,993 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.