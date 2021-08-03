Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$245.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$248.08.

CJT stock traded down C$5.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$188.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 882.52. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$180.62.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

