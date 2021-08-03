Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$196.20. Cargojet shares last traded at C$194.20, with a volume of 47,117 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$248.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$180.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 907.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

