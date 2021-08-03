CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of CarParts.com worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $831.53 million, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.