Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday.

CRRFY opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

