Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.26 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

