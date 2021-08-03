Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.23 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Carriage Services stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $662.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

