Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $69.65 and last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 1735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

