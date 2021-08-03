Cashaa Market Capitalization Tops $22.79 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $22.79 million and $434,282.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00802640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00093663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041978 BTC.

About Cashaa

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,980,875 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

