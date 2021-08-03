CashBet Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $10.39 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00807760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091793 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

