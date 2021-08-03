Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Casper has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $67.56 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.92 or 1.00314596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00848204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,255,421,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,730,504 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

