Casper Price Hits $0.0659 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Casper has a total market cap of $69.61 million and $6.79 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00100678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00141079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,356.93 or 0.99616076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00841890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,253,870,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,657,745 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

