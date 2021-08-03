Casper Sleep (CSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Casper Sleep has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casper Sleep to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSPR opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSPR shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

