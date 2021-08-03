Caspian One Day Trading Volume Tops $731,381.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $731,381.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00809539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00094787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042674 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

