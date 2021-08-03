Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 164.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

SAVA opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.