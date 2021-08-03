Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 8.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $145.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences traded as high as $88.83 and last traded at $86.42. 29,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,724,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

