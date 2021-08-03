Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 35.1% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Castle has a total market cap of $11,052.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00412168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002861 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01071489 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

