Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.18 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CSLT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,812. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.