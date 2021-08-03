Cat Token (CAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $892,571.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Cat Token has a market cap of $704,804.29 and approximately $892,571.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00362236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

