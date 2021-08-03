Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.90% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $129.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James set a $4.31 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

