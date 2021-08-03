Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CATY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. 11,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 453,310 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

