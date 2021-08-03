Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 61,800 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.