C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Trading Up 22.5%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) shares were up 22.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.5199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

C&C Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

