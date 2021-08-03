CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Head to Head Contrast

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCUR and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Zurich Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.03 $3.83 billion $2.56 15.83

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats CCUR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

