CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11. CeCors has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
About CeCors
