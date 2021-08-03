CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11. CeCors has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

