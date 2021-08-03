Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Position Lowered by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair makes up about 2.2% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cedar Fair worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 21,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

