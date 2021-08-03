Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Celadon Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Celadon Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
Celadon Group Company Profile
