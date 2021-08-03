Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.