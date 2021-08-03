Celo Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.56 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $993,694.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,579,001 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

