Celo Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $989,787.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $52.69 million and $989,787.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00810400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,569,239 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.