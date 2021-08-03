Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Celsius worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $14,926,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2,063.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 331.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

