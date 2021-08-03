Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.05 ($1.40). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 106.05 ($1.39), with a volume of 3,588,211 shares trading hands.

CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.36.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

