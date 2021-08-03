Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.89

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 93400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

