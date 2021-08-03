Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 171.3% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centene by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,097,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 491,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 4.6% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.