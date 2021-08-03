Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 billion-$125.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.76 billion.

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock worth $6,654,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.