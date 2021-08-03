Centerra Gold (CGAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CGAU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

