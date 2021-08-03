Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $85.14 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00062053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00806262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00093792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042402 BTC.

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

