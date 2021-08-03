CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Donald Baladasan Sells 165,000 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

LON CNIC opened at GBX 96.94 ($1.27) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.15. The stock has a market cap of £243.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CentralNic Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

