Centric Swap (CNS) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $884,027.56 and $160,661.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00141608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,974.94 or 0.99950633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00848935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.