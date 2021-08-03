Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £151.81 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £151.81 ($198.34).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Kate Ringrose bought 286 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($194.30).
Centrica stock traded up GBX 1.17 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47.12 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,503,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451,715. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.56.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
