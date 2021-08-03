CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 71,501 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 67,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43.

