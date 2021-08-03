CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. 9,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,409. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

