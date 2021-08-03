CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,955,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.92.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.