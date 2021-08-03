CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.47. 262,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

