CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,269,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 13.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,318,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,698. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.