CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.