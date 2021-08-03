CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 248,377 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,824,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 23.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.81. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

