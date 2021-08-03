CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

